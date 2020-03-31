Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $62,000 in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,807 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

