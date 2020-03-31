Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $63,000 in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Parsons by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. Parsons Corp has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $250,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Harrington bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $142,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,826.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

