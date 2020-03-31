Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $64,000 in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 65,026 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $558.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

