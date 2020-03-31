Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $71,000 in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,690 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

