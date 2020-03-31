Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $76,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nelnet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nelnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nelnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Nelnet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Nelnet stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $288.11 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

