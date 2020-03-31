Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $58,000 Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.