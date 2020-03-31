Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $63,000 Investment in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. BTIG Research reduced their price target on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

In other news, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. EVO Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

