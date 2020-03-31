Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $65,000 Investment in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

