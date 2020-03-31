Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $67,000 Investment in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,855.97 on Tuesday. Seaboard Corp has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

