Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $69,000 Investment in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,886,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 117,779 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNDT opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

