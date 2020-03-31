Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $71,000 Investment in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Denny’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

