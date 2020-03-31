Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth $544,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $534.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

