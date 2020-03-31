Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,275,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FBL Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 4%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.