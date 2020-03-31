Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 141,870 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter purchased 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 832,990 shares in the company, valued at $60,749,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,902 shares of company stock valued at $668,596. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE AGM opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

