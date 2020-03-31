Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRC. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE MRC opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MRC Global Inc has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

