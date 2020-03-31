Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Primoris Services by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2,013.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $688.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

