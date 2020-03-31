Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGMO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $736.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.16. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 15,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

