Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 891,598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $364,027.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Continental Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Continental Building Products Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

