Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

