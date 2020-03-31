Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. William Blair lowered Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.