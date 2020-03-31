Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 1,548 Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AROW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $388.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

