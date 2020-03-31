Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 1,867 TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1,182.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

