Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $59,000 Position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carolina Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carolina Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carolina Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carolina Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $613.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carolina Financial Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

