Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $59,000 Position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.