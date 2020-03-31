Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $61,000 Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,340.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $468.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

