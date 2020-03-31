Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $66,000 Position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 4,172.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WillScot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

