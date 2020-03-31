Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $73,000 Position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 747,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,133 shares of company stock worth $1,030,777 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.51 million, a P/E ratio of -426.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. Trupanion Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

