Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Monroe Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $138.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele acquired 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $145,129.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore L. Koenig acquired 28,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

