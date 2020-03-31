Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $5.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

