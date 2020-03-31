Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 150.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after buying an additional 685,863 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 354,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,176,000 after buying an additional 243,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 384,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 235,030 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

