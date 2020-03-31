Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,140 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after buying an additional 173,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,284,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.