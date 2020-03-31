Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,476,007.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 616,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,958 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

TWNK opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

