Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.15. Hostess Brands shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 2,022,093 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,958. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 92.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth $1,651,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

