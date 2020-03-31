IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,456,000 after buying an additional 122,269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after buying an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDA opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

