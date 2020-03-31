Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Infinera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Infinera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.51.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.48 on Friday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Infinera by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Infinera by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Infinera by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Infinera by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

