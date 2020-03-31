Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQWL opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

