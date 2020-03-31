iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

