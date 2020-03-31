iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,745.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,666 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 94,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

