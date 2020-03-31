iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $106.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

