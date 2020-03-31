Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 946,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 287,638 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.