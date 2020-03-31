Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Insiders purchased a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.