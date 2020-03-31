LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,749,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 27th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.37.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $52,538,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.