LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,749,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 27th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $52,538,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.