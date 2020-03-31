Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manitowoc stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Manitowoc Company Inc has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $19.37.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

