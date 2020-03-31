Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782,464 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.