Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 594.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Masco by 1,372.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after buying an additional 955,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Masco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after buying an additional 881,599 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Masco by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 790,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Masco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after buying an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.87.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

