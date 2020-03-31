Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,293,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 27th total of 25,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 28.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Matador Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.49. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

