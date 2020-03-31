National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded National-Oilwell Varco to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised National-Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.86.

NOV stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,389,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 240,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

