Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.13, 83,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 48,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

Nedbank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

