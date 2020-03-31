NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTCT opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

