Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $35,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $148.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average of $186.82. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.